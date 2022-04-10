JJJ Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TIM were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in TIM by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 665,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TIM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIMB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 574,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,726. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. Tim S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. TIM had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $860.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0821 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

