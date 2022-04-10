JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $33,000 Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lessened its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 46.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.85. The company had a trading volume of 484,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,960. The Toro Company has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

