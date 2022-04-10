JJJ Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PLDT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PLDT by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in PLDT by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 20,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

PLDT stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 27,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,262. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.24. PLDT Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 25.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.8117 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is 47.20%.

PHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PLDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

