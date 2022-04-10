JJJ Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

JJJ Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after buying an additional 810,637 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,167,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,907 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,372 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE TWLO traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.42. 1,831,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,459. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.04 and a 200-day moving average of $241.09. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.52.

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,788,559 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.