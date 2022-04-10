JOE Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.42 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $288.59 million and $11.42 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00003180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00045749 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.53 or 0.07622886 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,694.46 or 0.99816712 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 212,193,712 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.