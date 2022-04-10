Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Lowered to $173.00 at Morgan Stanley

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.29.

Shares of JNJ opened at $182.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.55 and a 200-day moving average of $167.28. The company has a market cap of $478.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $183.19.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,172,929,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,424 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

