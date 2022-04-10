Joseph Zimmel Sells 1,207 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FDS stock opened at $441.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.86 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

