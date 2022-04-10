JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target to €60.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CCEP has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

CCEP stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 365,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

