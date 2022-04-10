JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,964,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,407,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day moving average is $155.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

