JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Target Price to $105.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.83.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $93.99 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $114.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.44 and its 200-day moving average is $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

