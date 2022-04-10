Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) PT Lowered to GBX 225

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt cut Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.62) to GBX 228 ($2.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 255 ($3.34) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

JFHHF stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

