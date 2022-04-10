Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cormark

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

KRR stock opened at C$6.89 on Friday. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.03 and a 1-year high of C$6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.67.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$66.97 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karora Resources will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

