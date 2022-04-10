KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 131.1% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,201,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KE by 1,656.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719,482 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KE by 77.3% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,326,000 after acquiring an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 480.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,929,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.25, a PEG ratio of 20.05 and a beta of -1.42.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

