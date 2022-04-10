Kendall Capital Management Has $3.57 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $170.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.87. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.