Kenneth R. Brotman Sells 50,000 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $18.00 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Funko by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Funko by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 141,878 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Funko by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Funko by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
