Kenneth R. Brotman Sells 50,000 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $18.00 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Funko by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Funko by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 141,878 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Funko by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Funko by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Stories

