Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

