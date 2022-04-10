Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $30,250.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $367,809.77 and $30,250.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00046160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.58 or 0.07607540 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,750.25 or 0.99989484 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.