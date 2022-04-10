Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives $315.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $315.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($4.10) to GBX 255 ($3.34) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.57) to GBX 375 ($4.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

KGFHY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 112,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,264. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

