Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 232.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,832 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,459,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,011,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,609 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KNX opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

