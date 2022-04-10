KnoxFS (New) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (KFX)

KnoxFS (New) (KFX) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. One KnoxFS (New) coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KnoxFS (New) has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. KnoxFS (New) has a market capitalization of $155,159.55 and approximately $3.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KnoxFS (New) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,276.35 or 0.07585535 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,010.33 or 0.99579113 BTC.

KnoxFS (New) Coin Profile

KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 513,114 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

Buying and Selling KnoxFS (New)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KnoxFS (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KnoxFS (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KnoxFS (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KnoxFS (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KnoxFS (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.