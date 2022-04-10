Koç Holding A.S. (KHOLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on April 26th

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2426 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

KHOLY opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. Koç Holding A.S. has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Koç Holding A.S. from 33.80 to 56.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

