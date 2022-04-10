Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 9,725 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $37.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of -104.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

