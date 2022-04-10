Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 5,770 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in InMode were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INMD. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in InMode by 2,680.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,555 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 72,838 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 83,133 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 65,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 654,366 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,185,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $34.50 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

