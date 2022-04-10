Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys New Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after buying an additional 500,144 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,406,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,727,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $3,058,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $318,378.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCOR. Barclays reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

PCOR stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

