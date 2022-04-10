Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Yum! Brands by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.70 and its 200 day moving average is $125.31. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

