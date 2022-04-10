Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

