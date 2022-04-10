Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases Shares of 1,275 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,108,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,091 shares of company stock worth $79,682,618. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $416.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.34. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of -87.95 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

