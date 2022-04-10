Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 5,010 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

WY opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.