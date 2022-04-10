Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 9,545 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,545 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,198 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,604,000 after acquiring an additional 200,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after acquiring an additional 815,142 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.27.

NYSE:ECL opened at $182.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.94 and its 200 day moving average is $206.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

