Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,902 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,271,000 after buying an additional 36,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,364,000 after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DD opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average is $76.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

