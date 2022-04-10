Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

KOS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.96.

KOS opened at $7.68 on Friday. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,990 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 36.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,894,000 after buying an additional 7,673,182 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,001,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after buying an additional 255,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,722,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after buying an additional 491,230 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after buying an additional 3,413,880 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

