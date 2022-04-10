Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,149,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 127,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEQ opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

