Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in IX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IXAQ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in IX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IXAQ opened at $9.81 on Friday. IX Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77.

IX Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

IX Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. IX Acquisition Corp. is based in London, United Kingdom.

