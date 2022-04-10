Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 16,711 First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 160,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 30,170 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 16,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 967,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCT opened at $12.68 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.