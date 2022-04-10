Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSAG. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,065,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 1,303.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 268,956 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

