Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.89% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 4,138.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 57,936 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 118.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mexico Equity & Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:MXE opened at $9.05 on Friday. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.