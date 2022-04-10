Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $191,000 in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $10.48 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

