Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $40,000 Investment in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Epizyme by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Epizyme during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter worth about $61,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Epizyme in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

In other Epizyme news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $9,851. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPZM opened at $0.87 on Friday. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 671.02%. The business had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

