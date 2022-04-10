Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 19,242 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,242 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 13,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of PGRE opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -344.41%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

