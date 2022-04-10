Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 4,700 Shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of FTAC Athena Acquisition worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTAA. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the third quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the third quarter worth $96,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the third quarter worth $122,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the third quarter worth $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

FTAA opened at $9.81 on Friday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

