Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGI. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 297.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 75,804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 52.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

