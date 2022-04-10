Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 36,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 36.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust (Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

