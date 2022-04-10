Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. Landsea Homes has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Frank acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Qin Zhou acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 155,263 shares of company stock worth $1,243,693 in the last three months. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

