Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Position Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Lear by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Lear by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 5.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lear by 36.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.34. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $204.91.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEA. Barclays decreased their target price on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.87.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

