Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) were up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 6,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 29,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

