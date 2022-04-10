Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES) Trading 1.6% Higher

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.90 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.90 ($0.08). 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.81 ($0.08).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.11.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.