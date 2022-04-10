Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEVI opened at $18.79 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.46.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

