LHT (LHT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $113,775.24 and $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010394 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006739 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000658 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000074 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

