Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.98 Million

Brokerages forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.04 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full year sales of $42.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.23 million to $56.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $210.78 million, with estimates ranging from $142.19 million to $299.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Li-Cycle.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%.

LICY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Li-Cycle by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LICY opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 28.35 and a quick ratio of 28.30. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

