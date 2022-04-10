Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 390 ($5.11) price target on the iron ore producer’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.90% from the company’s previous close.

FXPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.46) to GBX 350 ($4.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 392 ($5.14).

Shares of LON FXPO opened at GBX 185.80 ($2.44) on Friday. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of GBX 105.50 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 513 ($6.73). The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 262.55.

In other news, insider James North acquired 4,355 shares of Ferrexpo stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800.40 ($14,164.46).

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

