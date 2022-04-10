Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 390 ($5.11) price target on the iron ore producer’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.90% from the company’s previous close.
FXPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.46) to GBX 350 ($4.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 392 ($5.14).
Shares of LON FXPO opened at GBX 185.80 ($2.44) on Friday. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of GBX 105.50 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 513 ($6.73). The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 262.55.
About Ferrexpo (Get Rating)
Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
